PCB announces free entry for Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced free entry for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier games at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The matches are scheduled to begin on April 9, with Pakistan playing their first game against Ireland.

Ahead of the beginning of the event, the Pakistan Cricket Board has opened the venue for free to the fans, as per a statement by the PCB.

As per the schedule, Gaddafi Stadium will host a total of eight matches during the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifying Round.

Following the opening game, the second game at Gaddafi Stadium will be between Ireland and the West Indies on April 11, while the third match will be between Bangladesh and Ireland on April 13.

Read more: ICC reveals Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Pakistan

The Pakistan women’s cricket team will face the West Indies in a day-night match at Gaddafi Stadium on April 14.

The fifth match will be between Bangladesh and Scotland on April 15, followed by Pakistan’s match against Thailand on April 17.

The seventh game of the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier is scheduled between Ireland and Scotland on April 18, and the final match will be played between Thailand and the West Indies, will be held at Gaddafi Stadium on April 19.

It is worth noting here that a total of 15 games in the round-robin tournament will be held at Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Stadium.

The top two finishers will book spots in the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, set to be played in October and November this year.