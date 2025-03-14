ICC reveals Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 in Pakistan.

The six-team tournament for the final two spots in the upcoming Women’s World Cup will commence on April 9 and will run through April 19.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Stadium will host all 15 games in the round-robin tournament.

The top two finishers will book spots in the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, set to be played in October and November this year.

Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Ireland are the four full members set to play the qualifier.

They will play the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 after failing to secure a direct spot for the World Cup through ICC Women’s Championship.

Scotland and Thailand are the other two sides in the tournament.

Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts India have already qualified for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 by finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2023-25).

Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 schedule:

(day matches begin at 09:30am and day/night matches at 02:00pm local time)

Wednesday, April 9

Pakistan vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

West Indies vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)

Thursday, April 10

Thailand vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)

Friday, April 11

Pakistan vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)

Ireland vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

Sunday, April 13

Scotland vs Thailand – LCCA (Day)

Bangladesh vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Monday, April 14

Pakistan vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Tuesday, April 15

Thailand vs Ireland – LCCA (Day)

Scotland vs Bangladesh – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Thursday, April 17

Bangladesh vs West Indies – LCCA (Day)

Pakistan vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Friday, April 18

Ireland vs Scotland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Saturday, April 19

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)

West Indies vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)