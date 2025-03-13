WATCH: PSL 10 ‘Luminara’ trophy unveiled

KARACHI: The ‘Luminara’ trophy for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 was unveiled on Thursday.

The trophy was unveiled in a three-minute-long thrilling video, shot at Karachi’s coastal waters.

The unveiling promo featured PCB officials, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi and franchise representatives.

The video showed a professional diver on a hunt for a treasure chest, with assistance from the Pakistan Navy.

After jumping into open water from a Pak Navy helicopter, the diver retrieves the chest and presents it to the franchise representatives.

The PSL franchise representatives then take out the PSL 10 trophy to loud cheers and clapping from those present at the moment.

It is worth noting here that PSL 10 is set to commence on April 11 with defending champions Islamabad United facing off against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18.

As per the schedule announced by the PCB, Peshawar will host an exhibition match on April 8, with the PCB set to confirm the teams of the match in due course.

“Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on 13 May. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each,” as per the PCB.

Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12 in their home ground against Multan Sultans.

The PSL 10 will also feature three double-headers, with two matches on weekends (Saturday) and one on a national holiday (Labour Day).