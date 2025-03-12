Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed as team director for Quetta Gladiators

In a significant move ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) 2025 season, veteran cricketer and former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed as the team director for Quetta Gladiators.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the Gladiators to their only PSL title in 2019, will now take on a leadership role off the field, marking a new chapter in his association with the franchise.

The former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed has been a cornerstone of Quetta Gladiators since the league’s inception in 2016.

Under his captaincy, the team reached three finals between 2016 and 2019, cementing their reputation as one of the most consistent sides in the PSL.

Although his on-field appearances have reduced in recent years, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s experience and strategic awareness remain invaluable to the Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators will be looking to Sarfaraz Ahmed to bring his leadership skills and deep understanding of the game to guide the team in PSL 10.

His previous success with the Gladiators, including their 2019 title win, makes him a natural choice for this role.

In addition to his new position with Quetta Gladiators, Sarfaraz Ahmed was recently named mentor for the Champions Cup team, Engro Dolphins.

As PSL 2025 approaches, all eyes will be on Sarfaraz Ahmed and Quetta Gladiators to see if they can reclaim their former glory.

With Ahmed’s strategic insight and the team’s determination, fans are hopeful for a strong comeback in the upcoming PSL 10.

Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has claimed that Sarfaraz Ahmed was unfairly removed to make way for Babar Azam as captain.

Speaking on the ARY News show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, Basit Ali accused Babar Azam of forming a clique within the team, calling him a “timid captain” who prioritized friendships.

Basit also criticized the selection process, questioning why Usama Mir, a top performer in PSL, was ignored, while Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf were included based on their BPL performances.

He remarked that the BPL is under scrutiny for corruption allegations, yet its performances are valued over Pakistan Super League.

He acknowledged PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts in improving stadiums but urged him to address selection issues.

Basit Ali also pointed out that selectors responsible for recent failures in the USA and West Indies are still part of the system, despite four chairmen being changed in the past 18 months.