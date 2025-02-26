Sarfaraz Ahmed was unfairly removed as captain to pave way for Babar Azam, claims Basit

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has claimed that Sarfaraz Ahmed was unfairly removed to make way for Babar Azam as captain.

Speaking on the ARY News show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, Basit Ali accused Babar Azam of forming a clique within the team, calling him a “timid captain” who prioritized friendships.

Basit also criticized the selection process, questioning why Usama Mir, a top performer in PSL, was ignored, while Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf were included based on their BPL performances.

He remarked that the BPL is under scrutiny for corruption allegations, yet its performances are valued over Pakistan Super League.

He acknowledged PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s efforts in improving stadiums but urged him to address selection issues.

Basit Ali also pointed out that selectors responsible for recent failures in the USA and West Indies are still part of the system, despite four chairmen being changed in the past 18 months.

Earlier, Basit Ali raised questions over star batter Babar Azam’s batting approach in the New Zealand game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

The star batter is facing scrutiny over his slow-paced inning in the opening game in which Pakistan were chasing a 321-run target.

The right-handed batter opened the inning with Saud Shakeel who was promoted up the order as Fakhar Zaman was made to sit out for 20 minutes during Pakistan’s batting.