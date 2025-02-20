Basit Ali lashes out at Babar Azam, questions his approach

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has raised questions over star batter Babar Azam’s batting approach in the New Zealand game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

The star batter is facing scrutiny over his slow-paced inning in the opening game in which Pakistan were chasing a 321-run target.

The right-handed batter opened the inning with Saud Shakeel who was promoted up the order as Fakhar Zaman was made to sit out for 20 minutes during Pakistan’s batting.

While Babar Azam scored a fifty in the game, he has been facing severe backlash from fans and former cricketers over his strike rate.

Basit Ali was among the former players who slammed the former Pakistan captain over his slow inning.

Speaking on the ARY News programme Har Lamha Purjosh, the former batter questioned Babar Azam’s approach and the lack of intent to chase the target by taking risks.

“Babar Azam completed his half-century in 81 balls and has managed 64 balls in 90 balls,” he said.

“Was he only playing for his milestone? He hit only five boundaries in his knock,” Basit Ali added.

The former cricketer went on to point out that vice-captain Salman Ali Agha took on the chase as soon as he arrived at the crease and hit six fours and a six in his 42-run knock.

“Salman Agha showed more intent than Babar Azam. When we say anything against Babar Azam, people on social media declare us traitors,” the former Pakistan cricketer said.

Pertinent to note here that New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the inaugural match of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi a day earlier.

Chasing a target of 321, Pakistan struggled to gain momentum due to the loss of wickets at intervals and were bundled out for 260 in 47.2 overs.