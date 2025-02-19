WATCH: Babar Azam throws his wicket away

Babar Azam’s performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 has been a topic of discussion after Pakistan lost to New Zealand (Pak vs NZ) in the opening encounter of the event.

Babar Azam showed determination to score runs, but his knock of 64 off 90 balls left fans wanting more.

Despite reaching a half-century, Babar couldn’t convert it into a big innings, which was crucial for Pakistan in their chase of 321 in the Pak vs NZ match.

Babar Azam knew the importance of scoring at a quicker pace, especially with Pakistan’s chase on the line.

As soon as he reached fifty, Babar began taking risks, looking to accelerate the innings.

However, it wasn’t long before he fell to New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner. On a tossed-up delivery from Santner, Babar Azam went for a sweep shot but ended up getting a huge top edge.

The ball went up in the air towards mid-wicket, where Kane Williamson made a fine catch, sending Babar Azam back to the pavilion.

It was a crucial moment in the Pak vs NZ match, and the wicket of Babar Azam was a big blow for Pakistan’s hopes in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Read More: Champions Trophy 2025: Latham, Young star as New Zealand outclass Pakistan

Centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham, combined with a strong bowling performance powered New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the inaugural match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Chasing a target of 321, Pakistan struggled to gain momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel opened the innings for Pakistan after their regular opener, Fakhar Zaman, was forced to sit out for at least 25 minutes due to leaving the field during Pakistan’s bowling.

Saud Shakeel departed early, caught by Matt Henry off Will O’Rourke. Captain Muhammad Rizwan also fell cheaply, caught by Glenn Phillips off Will O’Rourke, leaving Pakistan reeling at 22-2 after 10 overs – their lowest home ODI powerplay total.

Fakhar Zaman, who batted at No. 4, partnered with Babar Azam to add 47 runs, but their slow pace put pressure on the team. Fakhar Zaman’s departure marked the beginning of a collapse, with Salman Ali Agha’s 42 off 28 balls providing a brief glimmer of hope.

Salman Ali Agha’s aggressive knock, which included six fours and a six, gave Pakistani fans something to cheer about. However, his dismissal by Nathan Smith left Pakistan struggling at 127-4.

Tayyab Tahir failed to make an impact, scoring just a single before departing. Meanwhile, Babar Azam completed his fifty and went on to score 64 off 90 balls before being caught with the scoreboard reading 153-6.

Khushdil Shah along with tail-enders tried to get closer to the target but Pakistan fell short 60 runs. Khushdil Shah remained top scorer with 69 off 49.

Will O’Rourke ultimately got rid of him in the 44th over, leaving New Zealand with just two wickets to win.

Down the order, Pakistan’s tailenders Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah put up some fight, but their efforts were unable to help their team win.

For New Zealand Mitchell Santner and O’Rourke picked up three wickets each while Matt Henry grabbed two wickets.

Tom Latham was adjudged player of the match for his wonderful hundred.

Bowling first, Pakistan got off to a good start, taking two wickets inside 10 over as opener Devon Conway and Kane Williamson were dismissed by Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah respectively.

Devon Conway could score 10 off 17 deliveries before being bowled by Abrar Ahmed in the eighth over. In the very next over, Kane Williamson (1) was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Naseem Shah as New Zealand were left 40-2.

Then Will Young and Daryl Mitchell (10) put up a 33-run partnership before the latter was dismissed by Haris Rauf.

With 73-3, Tom Latham joined Will Young and the duo scored 118 runs for the fourth wicket. Will Young was dismissed by Naseem Shah with New Zealand have 191 runs on the board but the right-handed opener already scored a ton.

Will Young smashed 12 fours and a six as he scored 107 off 113 balls. Tom Latham, however continued to hammer Pakistani bowlers and completed his century with the help of 10 fours and three sixes.

He was well supported by Glenn Phillips who played a blistering knock of 61 with a strike rate of 156. He smashed four sixes and three fours before being dismissed by Haris Rauf in the last over. Tom Latham scored an unbeaten 118 off 104 deliveries.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets each for 63 and 83 runs respectively. Abrar Ahmed also picked up a wicket for 47 runs in his 10 overs.