Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against New Zealand

KARACHI: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the opening clash of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium.

New Zealand came to the event on a high note as they remained unbeaten in the tri-nation series involving Pakistan and South Africa.

The Black Caps defeated Pakistan in the PAK v NZ final of the tri-nation series to lift the trophy.

It’s worth mentioning here that Pakistan and New Zealand have competed in a total of 118 ODI matches. Pakistan leads the head-to-head record with 61 victories, while New Zealand has won 53 matches. Additionally, three matches have ended without a result, and one match ended in a tie.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Will O’Rourke

The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off today, with Pakistan hosting the tournament for the first time in almost three decades.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches across 19 days, with Pakistan, the defending champions, taking on New Zealand in the opening match at the National Stadium in Karachi today.

The tournament will be played across three venues in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi – as well as in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The PCB has ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place to host a successful tournament.