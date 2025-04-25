Kings opt to bowl first against Gladiators

LAHORE: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Friday at Gaddafi Stadium.

Karachi Kings are second on the PSL 10 points table, with six points after winning three out of their last five matches.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators are currently placed in the fifth spot in the ongoing PSL 10, having won one out of their three games.

The two sides have played in 19 matches against each other in the Pakistan Super League, in which Karachi Kings won 12, while Quetta Gladiators secured victory in seven games.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.