WATCH: Riyan Parag argues with umpire during bat gauge test

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag became the latest player forced to change his bat during the ongoing IPL 2025.

The right-handed batter replaced an injured Sanju Samson in the side’s chase of 189 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Rajasthan Royals captain left the field after sustaining a rib injury while playing a swipe against in the fifth over of their IPL 2025 game.

Riyan Parag, who replaced him, was immediately stopped by the on-field umpire before he took the strike to confirm whether his bat met the standards set by the BCCI.

The viral video of the gauge test shows the Rajasthan Royals batter arguing with the umpire over the test.

Subsequently, Riyan Parag’s bat failed the test, and he was forced to change his bat.

View this post on Instagram

However, Parag could not provide much help in his side’s cause, and he was dismissed after scoring just eight runs off 11 balls.

The incident marked the third time players have been forced to change their bats in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje were also stopped by on-field umpires to check their bats before they began their innings.

Both batters failed the gauge test and were only allowed to take the strike after replacing their bats.

According to IPL 2025 equipment regulations, a bat must adhere to strict dimensions: a maximum width of 10.79 cm, blade thickness of up to 6.7 cm, edge thickness not exceeding 4 cm, and total length no more than 96.4 cm.