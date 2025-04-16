Umar Akmal offers a piece of advice to Babar amid form woes

Pakistan batter Umar Akmal has offered a piece of advice to Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam amid his struggles in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The former Pakistan captain has been receiving criticism over a dip in his form in recent times.

During the ongoing PSL 10, Babar Azam managed to score just one run in Peshawar Zalmi’s first two games, both of which they lost by big margins.

Amid his struggles in the tournament, Umar Akmal has voiced his support for the former Pakistan captain against critics who questioned his place in the national side.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal, who is the cousin of Babar Azam, strongly defended the star batter, saying that he was the best batter in the country.

“He’s going through a tough phase, but he’s still Pakistan’s best batsman. Remember, he led the team for five years. Form comes and goes, but class stays forever,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan batter advised the Peshawar Zalmi captain to take a break from cricket.

“Babar should meet PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the chief selector and the captain. He should ask for two months’ rest — no cricket, just training and spend time with family. When he returns, he will be refreshed and back in form,” Umar Akmal suggested.

The wicketkeeping batter also advised Babar Azam to quit Peshawar Zalmi captaincy and bat without pressure in the PSL 10.

“Just like PCB removed him as national captain, he should also step down as Zalmi skipper. He needs to bat freely, enjoy his cricket and play without pressure,” Akmal said.