‘Babar Azam is not a match-winner like Virat Kohli’ – Shahid Afridi

Due to his par-below performance during the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan’s star batsman and skipper, Babar Azam, has been under fire from many ex-cricketers and journalists across the country.

Recently, Shahid Afridi, the former captain and ex-cricketer of Pakistan raised questions about his abilities as a match-winner batsman in the current playing XI and criticised his inability to finish the match like the other start players.

Lala saying that Babar’s runs are not making team win. That’s what cricket slander speakers also say. Will babar fc attack Lala too? pic.twitter.com/dYFnmfhjA4 — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) October 31, 2023

While talking on a private TV show, the former cricketer, Shahid Afridi, stated “When Babar is on the crease, everyone believes that he can contribute 50-60 runs to the scoreboard, on the other hand, Virat and KL Rahul not only score runs but also ensure that they stay till the end to help India get over the line.

“But sometimes it becomes difficult to explain to the Babar Azam fans about what the team wants from the player, we call Babar a great player, but maintaining that level is a difficult task.” He said.

Shahid Afridi further added that Babar Azam has to make his reputation after like, “Babar is on the crease, He’s going to win the match for us.”