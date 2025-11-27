Babar Azam joins Umar Akmal for unwanted record

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has equalled the unwanted record of Umar Akmal in T20I cricket during the ongoing tri-series match against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Babar was trapped by Dushmanta Chameera’s length delivery, which sharply nipped back after pitching and struck his back knee, sending him back to the pavilion for a golden duck.

His golden duck saw him equal with Umar Akmal and Saim Ayub on Pakistan’s unwanted T20I ducks leaderboard.

With this, Babar now has 10 ducks in 135 T20I matches and is now placed with Umar Akmal and Saim Ayub in third position.

Most Ducks for Pakistan in T20Is

Umar Akmal – 10 ducks in 84 matches

Saim Ayub – 10 ducks in 52* matches

Babar Azam – 10 ducks in 135* matches

Shahid Afridi – 8 ducks in 98 matches

Kamran Akmal – 7 ducks in 58 matches

Mohammad Hafeez – 7 ducks in 119 matchesAt the time of filing this story, Pakistan were reeling at 44-4 in six overs while chasing a mammoth 185-run target.

Earlier, Opening batter Kamil Mishara’s 76 off 48 propelled Sri Lanka to a strong total in a must-win T20I tri-series encounter.