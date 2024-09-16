Babar, Kohli likely to team up amid talks of Afro-Asia Cup revival

Pakistan star players including Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi may feature alongside India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma amid talks of the Afro-Asia Cup’s revival.

According to Cricbuzz, the change in the cricketing bodies may lead to the revival of the tournament for a third edition.

The tournament, held in 2005 and 2007, featured two teams Asia XI, comprising sub-continent teams’ players while South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya combined to form the Africa XI.

While the tournament was planned for three editions, it was later discontinued after a couple of editions due to issues with broadcasters.

However, reports about the talks aimed at reviving the Afro-Asia Cup emerged after Jay Shah was appointed the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is also expected to assume the top position at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Earlier, African Cricket Association (ACA) Chairman Samod Damodar opened up on the development regarding the return of the tournament which garnered huge attraction in its two editions.

“Personally, I am very hurt that it (Afro-Asia Cup) didn’t happen. There was not adequate momentum through the ACA, but it is being looked at again. I think it was basically a lack of understanding and not buying into the concept. Our members are regretting it. It needed to be pushed by Africa,” Damodar was quoted as saying by Forbes.

He expressed hope that the revival of the event would play a pivotal role in reducing the political tensions.

“These matches could break down barriers that are there politically. Cricket can help build the bridges rather than burn it up. I don’t personally believe that players are antagonistic against each other, so I’m sure they would be up for it. With Mahinda now on the ICC board and Jay Shah running the ICC, that could bring a bit more momentum to this cause. Both of them have always been proactive in trying to make this happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam is currently busy in the Champions Cup, where he represents Stallions under the captaincy of wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris.

On the other hand, star Indian batter Virat Kohli is gearing up for their first Test against Bangladesh who recently thrashed Pakistan 2-0 in the Test series.