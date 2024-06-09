Babar Azam or Virat Kohli: Who has the best cover drive?

Before the blockbuster match between the arch-rival India and Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released a video asking the players of other teams participating in the ICC T20 International World Cup 2024 about “An impossible Choice”.

During the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the group stage matches are being in USA and West Indies.

However, the tournament organizer is taking several measures to make the tournament interesting during the event.

It’s been a debate in the cricketing world whether Pakistan’s Babar Azam or India’s Virat Kohli plays the best cover driver in the game.

Similar to this, a video has been released by the ICC asking the players of other team, “Who has the best cover drive? Pakistan’s Babar Azam or India’s Virat Kohli?”

Players from different countries have expressed their preferences on the question, some have named Babar Azam, while others have chosen Virat Kohli’s cover drive as the best in the game.

Many cricketers, however, are fans of both batsmen’s cover drives.

One of them is Rahmanullah Gurbaz, an Afghan batter, who remarked that both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli play the cover drive exceptionally well, stating, “That’s why I will name both of them.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: