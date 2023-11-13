Babar Azam lands in Lahore after dismal World Cup 2023 performance

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam landed in Lahore from Dubai in the wee hours of Monday after dismal performance at the World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam along with some members of the PCB including the team manager reached Lahore from Dubai by a private airline. The captain of the national team was escorted to his car under strict security. The fans who gathered at the airport chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan team.

Masses present at the airport raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans after seeing the skipper and took selfies with him.

Pakistan team failed to reach semi-finals and finished fifth in the mega event where they won only four matches and lost five. The Green Shirts faced defeats from India, Australia, South Africa, South Africa and England.

Read more: Basit Ali criticises Babar Azam

The Pakistan captain is under criticism for his cautious batting approach and captaincy.

Many legendary cricketers have called for the replacement of Babar Azam as captain. Now, Basit Ali is the latest addition to the list of the batter’s critics.

Basit Ali – in the ARY News show ‘Har Lamhaa Purjosh‘ – believes Babar Azam is not a match-winner as he settles himself, carry the innings and gets out while trying to play extravagant shots.