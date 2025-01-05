WATCH: Babar Azam loses temper after SA bowler hits him with Ball

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam lost his cool and engaged in a verbal spat with South African bowler Wiaan Mulder who threw the ball at him in the second PAK v SA Test in Cape Town.

The right-handed batter opened the inning with skipper Shan Masood after Saim Ayub was ruled out of the game due to an ankle injury at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

The second PAK v SA Test saw South Africa post 615 on the scoreboard after Ryan Rickelton smashed a double-ton while Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne completed their centuries.

In reply, Pakistan’s batting lineup tumbled and they were bowled out for 194 runs, with Babar Azam being the top-scorer for the tourists.

The former Pakistan captain scored 58 runs in the first inning and shared a stand of 98-run with wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan who scored 46 runs.

The tourists were put to bat for the second time as South Africa enforced a follow-on in the second PAK v SA Test.

Babar Azam looked in supreme touch in the second inning as he took his time at the crease and staged a fightback alongside skipper Shan Masood.

The two shared a 205-run opening stand before Babar Azam was dismissed for 81 on Day 3 of the final Test.

The highlight of his inning became the aggression he showed to South African bowler Wiaan Mulder who threw the ball at him.

With the two batters set at the crease and keeping the scoreboard moving, Mulder delivered a length ball which Babar Azam drove in front of the wicket.

The South African bowler collected the ball and threw it at the stumps, however, he missed them by a long distance and hit the star batter on his leg.

Babar, visibly angry, gave a stare to Wiaan Mulder and pointed to him where the stumps were.

With the South African bowler continuing his verbal chat, Babar Azam was seen charging towards him, however, South Africa’s Aiden Markram approached the Pakistan batter and managed to cool down the situation.