Pakistan forced to follow-on after batting collapse against South Africa

South Africa enforced follow-on after they bowled out Pakistan for 194 to take a first innings lead of 421 runs on day three of the second and final test at Newlands on Sunday.

Pakistan collapsed after the fourth-wicket partnership of 98 between Babar Azam (58) and Mohammad Rizwan (46).

The stand was broken by 18-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka five balls after the morning drinks break when Babar was caught behind by Kyle Verreynne, glancing the ball down the leg side.

Pakistan are a batter short after opener Saim Ayub fractured his ankle while fielding on the opening day and will take no further part in the game.

Maphaka (1-43) set off on a wild celebration when he captured the prized scalp of Babar, his first test wicket having taken over from former spinner Paul Adams as South Africa’s youngest test player.

Mohammad Rizwan made 46 before he inexplicably charged down the wicket at seamer Wiaan Mulder and was the second wicket to fall in the session with a wild swipe that resulted in him playing the ball onto his own stumps

Salman Agha made 19 but was the third man out, stumped by Verreynne off the bowling of spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The home side posted a massive 615 in their first innings thanks to centuries from Ryan Rickelton (259), Temba Bavuma (106) and Verreynne (100).

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15, and are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first test by two wickets in Pretoria.

What Is Follow-On Rule?

Now, to understand better, let’s see what is Follow-On Rule?. The first and foremost thing is that this rule is only applicable in Test Cricket. This rule becomes relevant when the team batting second has been unable to reduce the margin of runs between their score and that of the opposing team to under 200 runs. When such a scenario occurs, the team that has accumulated more runs has the option to request that the other team takes another turn to bat.