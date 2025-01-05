Saim Ayub to be sent to London for ankle treatment

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has decided to send cricketer Saim Ayub to London for urgent medical treatment following consultations with healthcare professionals.

Pakistan opening batter got injured on the first day of second test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

The PCB Chairman confirmed that Saim Ayub is scheduled to meet with esteemed sports orthopedic specialists in London for a comprehensive assessment.

“Saim Ayub has an appointment with London’s Sports Orthopaedic specialists,” Naqvi stated while authorizing the cricketer’s transfer to England.

At present, Dr. Mamrez in Pakistan is managing the batter’s treatment and has provided all relevant medical documentation to the specialists in London for further analysis.

“Saim Ayub is a talented and powerful batsman, representing a significant asset for Pakistan cricket,” Naqvi remarked, voicing his concern regarding the cricketer’s injury. He also indicated that Ayub would be transported to London from Cape Town on the earliest available flight, with Azhar Mahmood, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, accompanying him.

Naqvi assured that the left-handed batter would receive top-tier medical care at one of London’s leading hospitals. “All resources will be allocated for Saim Ayub’s treatment,” he affirmed, expressing hope that he would fully recover in time for the forthcoming Champions Trophy.