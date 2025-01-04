Saim Ayub ruled out for six weeks

CAPE TOWN: Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks due to a right ankle fracture sustained while fielding on the opening day of the second men’s cricket Test against South Africa at Newlands on Friday.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson, an MRI conducted Friday afternoon confirmed the fracture, which has been immobilised in an Ankle Medical Moon Boot.

“Although Saim will not participate further in the Test, he will remain with the team and travel back to Pakistan with the squad after the match concludes,” the spokesperson added.

Saim Ayub twisted his ankle while running alongside Aamir Jamal as a relay fielder in the first session of the second Test in Cape Town.

However, the young batter lost his balance, stumbled backwards and twisted his ankle. Saim Ayub was seen being limped off the field by his teammates.

The incident occurred early in South Africa’s inning as Pakistan look to level the series after facing a defeat in the first PAK v SA game last month.

Mohammad Abbas delivered a fuller-length delivery which Ryan Rickelton guided towards the third-man area in the seventh over.

While all-rounder Aamir Jamal was the primary chaser of the ball in the deep third-man region, Saim Ayub accompanied him as a relay fielder.

After immediately sitting on the ground, team physicians arrived to check up on the Pakistan batter who continued to appear uncomfortable.

Footages showed medical staff on the ground stretchering Saim Ayub off the field. He was later moved to a nearby hospital to run tests on his injured right ankle.