NADRA, Smart ID card, B-Form fee update April 2025

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has released an updated fee structure for Smart ID card and B-Forms for April 2025.

As per National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) data, the updated fee structure for the issuance and renewal of Smart National Identity Card (Smart CNIC) and Child Registration Certificate (B-Form), cost for a new Smart CNIC is 750 for normal processing, 1,500 for urgent, and 2,500 for executive processing.

Child Registration Certificate (B-Form) fee is 50 for regular processing, and 500 for executive service.

B-Form is required for registering newborns and is a foundational document in a child’s official identity record.

NADRA has recently upgraded its systems and services to ensure a smoother and faster experience for applicants. Citizens can visit their nearest NADRA registration center or use NADRA’s online portal to apply for these documents.

The authority continues to encourage the public to obtain and renew their identity documents on time, reinforcing the role of secure identification in delivering transparent and efficient public services.