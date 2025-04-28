CCI meeting agenda revealed 

The agenda of the upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting has come to light on Monday.

The CCI meeting is scheduled to take place today in Islamabad. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro have left for the federal capital.

According CCI agenda obtained by ARY News, the first item on the agenda concerns the issuance of a water availability certificate.

The meeting will discuss the provision of a water availability certificate for the Cholistan Canal through the Link Canal on Indus River. The Sindh government had referred the issue of water availability certificates for Cholistan canals to the CCI.

Sindh has approached the CCI opposing the construction of the Greater Thal Canal Phase II and the Choubara Branch Canal. It will present arguments to halt work on the Greater Thal Canal.

Additionally, the Sindh government will raise the matter of the Jalalpur Canal at the CCI meeting.

The agenda will prominently feature issues concerning Punjab’s three canal projects.

The CCI session on the issue of the contentious canals project on Indus was scheduled on May 02 but the session of the federal body ” has been summoned today on the request of the government of Sindh,” Sharjeel Inam Memon said earlier in the day.

It is to be mentioned here that protest sit-ins have been staged across Sindh at various points on highways, including main protest camp at Babarloi in Khairpur led by lawyers’ leaders, against contentious canals from the Indus River- the main artery of life-giving water to Sindh.