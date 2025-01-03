Watch: Saim Ayub taken off field on stretcher in second SA Test

Pakistan opening batter Saim Ayub left fans concerned after he was stretchered off the field during the second PAK v SA Test in Cape Town on Friday.

The incident occurred early in South Africa’s inning as Pakistan look to level the series after facing a defeat in the first PAK v SA game last month.

Mohammad Abbas delivered a fuller-length delivery which Ryan Rickelton guided towards the third-man area in the seventh over.

While all-rounder Aamir Jamal was the primary chaser of the ball in the deep third-man region, Saim Ayub accompanied him as a relay fielder.

However, the young batter lost his balance, stumbled backwards and twisted his ankle.

Saim Ayub was seen being limped off the field by his teammates and could not stand on his feet.

After immediately sitting on the ground, team physicians arrived to check up on the Pakistan batter who continued to appear uncomfortable.

Footages showed medical staff on the ground stretchering Saim Ayub off the field. He was later moved to a nearby hospital to run tests on his injured right ankle.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue an official statement on his injury and the required time for him to make his recovery.

Saim Ayub’s injury is considered a major scare for Pakistan as they look to level the PAK v SA Test series.

After the conclusion of the Test series against South Africa, the national squad is set to play West Indies in a two-match Test home series.

Pakistan will then engage in a tri-nation ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand, which will be followed with Champions Trophy 2025.