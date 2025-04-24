Julia Garner opens up on Silver Surfer role in ‘Fantastic Four’

Hollywood actor Julia Garner is set to portray the surfboard-riding Silver Surfer in Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps.’

The role is different from the one previously seen in 2007’s ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,’ played by a male actor.

In a major change, Julia Garner is set to play the female version, Shalla-Bal, in the upcoming film.

The Hollywood actor has now revealed how she got the part in ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ despite thinking that she would not be offered the job.

During an interview with a foreign media outlet, Julia Garner recalled meeting director Matt Shakman to talk about the movie at a restaurant.

“I was confused because I was like, ‘Wait, isn’t the Silver Surfer a man?’ I was just like, ‘Okay, well, I’ll play anything.’ I was a very big fan of Matt’s, so there was already, in my mind, like, ‘I should probably meet with Matt Shakman because he’s a very smart director and I love his work.’ And then he was explaining to me that it’s actually Shalla-Bal and that whole thing,” she said.

The Hollywood actor added, “He wasn’t telling me a whole bunch about the movie, but we were talking a lot about the 1960s. Our meeting went all over the place, and I thought I wasn’t actually going to get the part because the meeting was all over the place.”

According to Julia Garner, she was not sure she would be hired for the job, however, she was left surprised when she got a call confirming her casting for ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps.’

“And then they were like, ‘You got it.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ So I think that we vibed, but you never know, basically, is what I’m saying,” she said.