‘Fantastic Four’ trailer: Marvel’s first family up against Silver Surfer

Marvel has dropped the trailer for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ starring Hollywood actors Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The studio’s first family includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch; and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing.

Hollywood actor Ralph Ineson features as the villain Galactus, and Julia Garner plays the Silver Surfer.

The star-studded cast of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ also includes  Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and John Malkovich.

The film marks the team’s first introduction in the MCU after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its assets, including the X-Men.

Read more: Jessica Alba opens up on reprising ‘Fantastic Four’ role in Marvel

The Marvel film, however, might not have any appearance of other heroes as ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ takes place in an alternate universe.

It is worth noting here that Hollywood actors Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis, Ioan Gruffudd and Jessica Alba played characters in two movies in the 2000s.

The film then got a 2015 reboot, starring Hollywood actors Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell.

