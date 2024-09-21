Jessica Alba opens up on reprising ‘Fantastic Four’ role in Marvel

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba broke her silence on the possibility of reprising her role as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman in Marvel’s “Fantastic Four.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, the actress was asked about her willingness to return for the role after her co-star Chris Evans reprised his role of Johnny Storm/The Human Torch for a cameo in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“Yeah, of course. I loved playing that character,” Alba said of her role in 2005’s “Fantastic Four” and 2007’s “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

“[I’d be open to] anything in the Marvel universe. I’m a fan of all the superhero stories, and it was a great time in my life. So yeah, if they would have me, sure,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Jessica Alba starred alongside Chris Evans as siblings in their two films.

However, her role was taken over by Hollywood actress Kate Mara alongside Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell and Toby Kebbell in a reboot released in 2015.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox Studios, all the characters of ‘Fantastic Four’ are now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is working on a new movie titled, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” scheduled for a release in 2025.

The ensemble cast of the upcoming superhero movie includes actors Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, while Robert Downey Jr. will portray Doctor Doom.

It is worth mentioning here Chris Evans, the original star of ‘Fantastic Four,’ appeared as The Human Torch in the Marvel blockbuster ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

At that time, he said that he had no hesitations to agree when the makers of the movie asked him to do a surprise cameo in the Marvel film.

“It was a couple years ago and I got a text from Ryan [Reynolds], we’re buddies. He just said, ‘Listen, if you don’t like this idea, no worries whatsoever. But I have something that could really bring the house down and would let you play a character from your past’,” he added.