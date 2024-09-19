WATCH: US President Joe Biden asks Jessica Alba for a job

US President Joe Biden had a lighthearted moment with Hollywood actress Jessica Alba as he jokingly asked her for a job.

The incident occurred during a reception Biden held at the White House in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, US media outlets reported.

Several prominent Latino people, including Alba, were in presence to observe the Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated by the US from September 15 to October 15.

The White House reception was held in the East Room, with actress Jessica Alba delivering an address before Joe Biden gave his speech.

The Hollywood actress introduced Biden as “a man who has stood up for our dreams”.

“A humble, public servant who served with honour and dignity. Put your hands together for the President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden,” she said.

Taking to the podium, the 81-year-old highlighted the growth of the Hispanic community in the US, as he asserted that it will change the dynamic of the US.

However, it was his surprise quip towards Jessica Alba which caught the attention of the audience.

“And by the way Jessica thank you for the introduction. She’s an actor, producer, advocate, author and she knows how to build companies,” the US president said. “Jessica, if I’m really good, maybe you can get me a job when this is all over,” he whispered.

Biden also praised the Hollywood actress for having taken over a company and transformed it into a billion-dollar empire.

It is worth mentioning here that Joe Biden in July announced his decision to withdraw from the US presidential election 2024 after leaders of his Democratic Party supporters pulled back their support after his disastrous presidential debate with Donald Trump.

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It is the best way to unite our nation,” he said from the Oval Office. “There is a time in a place for long years of experience in public life but there is also a time in a place for new, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. That time and place is now.”