Rizwan, Munro fined over code of conduct breach in PSL 10 clash

Islamabad United batter Colin Munro and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan have been fined over their on-field altercation during their PSL 10 clash on Wednesday.

Both players were fined 30 per cent of their match fees for a level 2 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, as per a statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Munro and Rizwan were found to have violated article 2.13, which relates to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an HBL PSL X match,” it added.

According to the PCB, both players pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Ali Naqvi.

The incident happened during United’s chase when Colin Munro accused Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking, leading Mohammad Rizwan to get in an argument with the batter.

A video clip of the heated exchange quickly went viral on PSL’s official social media handles.

The PSL 10 game resumed after the on-field umpires de-escalated the scene.

Islamabad United went on to win the game by seven wickets to remain unbeaten in the ongoing PSL 10.

The defending champions top the PSL 10 standings, with 10 points after five matches.

The Sultans, who suffered their fourth defeat in five matches, remained at the bottom with just two points and a net run rate of -1.764.