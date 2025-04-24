Colin Munro accuses Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking in heated PSL 10 clash

Tensions ran high in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) during a fiery contest between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, as New Zealand batter Colin Munro accused Pakistani off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking—a rare and controversial moment in modern cricket.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Islamabad’s chase of a 169-run target at Multan Cricket Stadium. Iftikhar bowled a sharp delivery aimed at Munro’s toes, which the left-hander successfully defended.

However, what followed caught everyone’s attention, Colin Munro openly mimicked an illegal bowling action by dramatically bending his elbow—an unmistakable gesture suggesting Iftikhar was chucking.

The act didn’t go unnoticed. A visibly frustrated Iftikhar walked straight to the on-field umpire to register his protest. The umpires attempted to calm the situation, but the Multan Sultans players—already animated—rallied around their bowler.

Adding to the drama, Multan Sultans skipper and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan confronted Munro, with a video clip of the exchange quickly going viral on PSL’s official social media handles.

At the time of the incident, Colin Munro was batting on 40 off 23 balls, with Islamabad well-placed at 103 for 1. Despite the controversy, the game carried on as the umpires de-escalated the scene.

Islamabad United went on to clinch a comfortable seven-wicket win. Munro scored 45 off 28 before ironically falling to Iftikhar Ahmed, who finished with figures of 2 overs for 20 runs.

Speaking after the match, Rizwan acknowledged that Multan were short by 15–20 runs and praised the opposition’s execution during the death overs. He expressed hope that the team could bounce back from their shaky start, referencing the similar path they took during their 2021 title-winning campaign.

The Munro-Iftikhar incident, however, remains a major talking point—with fans and pundits split over the sportsmanship and appropriateness of Munro’s gesture.