Multan Sultans opt to bat against Islamabad United

MULTAN: Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first against Islamabad United in the 13th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Wednesday.

Islamabad United top the points table, having won four out of their last four games.

Multan Sultans sit at the bottom of the table, with one victory in their four games. They defeated Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in their PSL 10 match a day earlier.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, and Ubaid Shah.

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Muhammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, and Salman Irshad.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11 and will run till May 18.

The six-team tournament will consist of 34 matches with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 PSL 10 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium has hosted five games of the ongoing edition.