Mir Hamza replaces Naseem Shah in Cape Town Test against SA

Pakistan has replaced right-handed pacer Naseem Shah with left-handed speedster Mir Hamza in the second Test against South Africa.

Pakistan is all set to take on South Africa in the second Test match of the series in Cape Town today.

The playing XI for Pakistan includes captain Shan Masood, Saeem Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, and Mohammad Rizwan. Additionally, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shehzad, and Mohammad Abbas have also been included in the squad.

This match marks a significant opportunity for the team as they aim to perform well in the second Test against South Africa.

On December 29, fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen turned batting heroes as South Africa edged Pakistan by two wickets to win a thrilling first test at Centurion and book themselves a place in next year’s World Test Championship final.

Rabada scored 31 and Jansen 16 in an unbeaten partnership of 51 off 50 balls to see South Africa over the line and deny Pakistan a dramatic comeback victory after Mohammed Abbas took six wickets as he shredded through the home batting order.

The test had a finish more like that of a Twenty20 match as the tailenders delivered success after South Africa had slumped dramatically before lunch and offered Pakistan the chance to win a test in South Africa for the first time in 18 years.