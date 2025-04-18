Hajj 2025: Pakistan issues key directives for private operators

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government Friday issued key directives for the private operators for Hajj 2025, ARY News reported.

A total of 23,620 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj 2025 under the private scheme.

According to details, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued guidelines regarding the Private Hajj Scheme 2025, urging all approved Hajj operators to ensure visa issuance by April 18.

The ministry has asked the private operators to immediately submit copies of service agreements as per the newly allocated quota.

The ministry further announced that the updated list of authorized operators has been published on the official website and the Pak Hajj mobile app.

Pilgrims can check the status of their applications and the services being offered through these platforms.

Private pilgrims are strongly advised to use the Pak Hajj 2025 mobile app for real-time updates and service tracking to ensure a smooth and transparent experience.

Read more: 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims deprived of performing Hajj 2025

Meanwhile, around 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims have been deprived of performing Hajj 2025 due to delays in agreements and payments to the Saudi government, according to Hajj organisers.

The main reason for the rejection of these applications was the failure to make timely bookings and payments to the Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia had allocated a quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Pakistan this year, which included 89,605 spots each for the government and private tour organisers. However, only 14,000 applications were accepted under the private scheme.

The organisers claimed they had made bookings for the 67,000 pilgrims and sent SAR 7 million to Saudi Arabia for these pilgrims.