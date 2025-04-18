CTD arrests banned BLA operative in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh has apprehended a key terrorist affiliated with the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) during an intelligence-based operation in the Saeedabad area of Karachi.

According to CTD officials, the suspect — identified as Dahan alias Asif Chikna — was arrested for facilitating BLA militants in Karachi in collaboration with his associate Shafi.

The arrest was made based on confidential intelligence, and illegal weapons were recovered from his possession during the raid.

CTD spokesperson stated that both Dahan and Shafi were responsible for providing logistical support to BLA terrorists in Karachi and would often take refuge in Hub, Balochistan to evade arrest.

Authorities revealed that Shafi is a close aide of Dahan and the son of BLA militant Bahadur PMT, who is reportedly operating a sleeper cell of the banned group from a neighboring country.

Bahadur is already listed in CTD’s Red Book of most wanted individuals.

CTD has dispatched teams to Hub to pursue the arrest of Shafi. The arrested suspect, Dahan, is a repeat offender, previously jailed on charges of murder, attempted murder, and encounters with police.

Further interrogation is underway, and officials expect significant revelations from the detained militant in the coming days.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police arrested a suspected terrorist affiliated with the proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) near Ghaghar Phatak area of Karachi.

According to CTD DIG Asif Ejaz Shaikh, the suspect identified as Sajjad Shar alias Bablu, was allegedly planning to plant a bomb on the railway track in Bohar village, Hyderabad.