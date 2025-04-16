SRA terrorist arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Wednesday arrested a suspected terrorist affiliated with the proscribed Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) near Ghaghar Phatak area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to CTD DIG Asif Ejaz Shaikh, the suspect identified as Sajjad Shar alias Bablu, was allegedly planning to plant a bomb on the railway track in Bohar village, Hyderabad.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that terrorist Sajjad Shar is a close associate of SRA commanders Asghar Ali and Noor Chandio.

He reportedly served as a courier for the group, delivering messages from the commanders to other operatives, including Ghulam Shabbir, Bashir, and Sarang Ali.

DIG Shaikh added that the suspect had also been providing ration and other support to the families of SRA members imprisoned in Hyderabad jail.

Police further stated that the SRA recruits young individuals by radicalizing and brainwashing them into joining the outlawed group.

