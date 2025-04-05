Two robbers arrested for murder of man in front of child in DHA Karachi

KARACHI: Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the robbery and murder of a 35-year-old man in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The victim, Amir Sultan, was shot dead in front of his apartment by armed robbers riding two motorcycles in Phase I near Tooba Masjid on April 2, 2025.

The suspects, identified as Umar and Asif, were apprehended following a raid by South police, acting on a tip-off from a law enforcement agency.

According to police, Sultan was killed in front of his teenage son when he resisted the robbery attempt.

Umar allegedly snatched the victim’s cell phone, while Asif provided cover to his accomplices. A third motorcyclist, who opened fire on Amir Sultan, remains at large, and a search is underway.

A video of the incident disclosed that Amir Sultan showed significant resistance against Umar. Further investigation is underway.

