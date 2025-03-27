Viral video: Karachi man miraculously survives gun attack

A Karachi man miraculously survived a gun attack near Karachi’s Nishtar Park, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the incident took place in the Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area late at night.

CCTV footage available with ARY News shows armed motorcyclists initially fired at the vehicle, prompting the driver, identified as NICVD employee Manahil, to accelerate in an attempt to escape.

However, the assailants pursued the car, and when it collided with another vehicle at a crossing, one of the attackers dismounted and fired another shot before fleeing.

The 30-year-old victim, an employee in the administration department of NICVD Karachi, was injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, police suspect that the attack was a targeted attempt on Manahil’s life. Police are investigating the matter from various aspects.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the suspect’s face, which may aid in the ongoing investigation.

Read more: Karachi firing incidents claim 42 lives in one month

At least 42 including five women, lost their lives in firing incidents across Karachi between January 1 and 28, 2025.

Additionally, 233 people, including five women, were injured in these incidents, according to police officials.

The firing incidents were reported in various parts of the city, with five individuals losing their lives while resisting robbery attempts. In other cases, citizens fell victim to stray bullets or aerial firing, resulting in loss of life.