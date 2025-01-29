Karachi firing incidents claim 42 lives in one month

KARACHI: At least 42 including five women, lost their lives in firing incidents across Karachi between January 1 and 28. 2025, ARY News reported quoting police.

Additionally, 233 people, including five women, were injured in these incidents, according to police officials.

The firing incidents were reported in various parts of the city, with five individuals losing their lives while resisting robbery attempts. In other cases, citizens fell victim to stray bullets or aerial firing, resulting in loss of life.

Seven individuals, including a woman, who lost their lives in firing incidents remain unidentified. Police officials attributed the incidents to various factors, including personal enmities, disputes, and resistance to robbery attempts.

It is important to note here that a total of 12 children have gone missing in Karachi since December 2024, with some being recovered and others still missing.

According to a report obtained by ARY News from the Karachi police, three children went missing from the West Zone, a minor from Bilal Colony who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. However, a child who went missing from Gulbahar was recovered.

In the East Zone, six children went missing, including a two-year-old Kaneez from Gulistan-e-Jouhar who is still not recovered. Two children who went missing from Super Highway were recovered, while three children from Zaman Town and Shah Latif were also recovered.

In the South Zone, three children went missing, including a four-year-old child from Saeedabad whose whereabouts are still unknown.