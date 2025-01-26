Celebratory firing at wedding kills 12-year-old girl in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl lost her life after being hit by a bullet at a wedding event in Karachi, ARY News reported citing police.

According to the details, the incident took place in Karachi’s Super Highway area where some people resorted to aerial firing in celebration at a wedding, resulting in the death of a 12-year-old girl identified as Azila Sabz Ali.

According to police reports, the girl was attending the wedding when she was fatally shot in the chest.

The police said that two suspects named Jan Zada and Jamal Shah, have been apprehended and their weapons have been confiscated.

Earlier on January 14, a 45-year-old named Hameed man lost his life after being hit by a bullet at a wedding event in Karachi’s Landhi area.

According to police, members of the groom resorted to aerial firing during the wedding to celebrate the event in Landhi No.06.

The deceased, who was also a relative and neighbour of the groom, sustained a bullet on his chest which proved to be fatal. A number of people were detained in order to be questioned.

Earlier in a similar incident, a teenage girl lost her life after being hit by a bullet at a wedding event in Lahore.

The incident took place within the limits of Manawan police station where some people were aerial firing, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old girl.

The case had been registered against unknown suspects on the complaint of the victim’s father.