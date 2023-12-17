Karachi: Aerial firing at wedding claims life of 7-year-old

KARAHI: A seven-year-old boy died when members of a marriage party restored to aerial firing on Sunday in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town, ARY News reported.

The police said they have arrested the two suspects – identified as Zaheer and Adnan – who were relatives of the seven-year-old boy, named Ahmed Raza.

“Ahmed was hit by bullets when the two suspects resorted to aerial firing in jubilation during the wedding ceremony held in Shah Latif Town,” the police said.

The police said they had shifted the suspects to police station and were waiting for relatives to lodge a first information report (FIR) of the firing.

However, the police said, the family members took the child’s body from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) without legal proceedings.

In a similar incident in August 2023, a 12-year-old boy was killed in aerial firing carried out in jubilation during a wedding ceremony in Karachi.

The incident took place in Karachi’s Orangi Town, wherein a 12-year-old boy – identified as Umar – was killed in aerial firing during wedding ceremony.

Responding to information, police rushed to the scene where they found the body of the victim. Rescue officials and police shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police said 12-year-old Umar was the relative of groom, adding that he was witnessing fireworks and aerial firing from a roof, during which a bullet hit him.