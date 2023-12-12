Babar Azam misses top 10 spot in Google trending searches of 2023

Search giant Google indicated that former skipper and star batter Babar Azam was not among the top 10 trending searches for ‘people’ in Pakistan for 2023.

The top 10 popular searches for individuals in Pakistan for 2023 featured different personalities except Babar Azam despite being in the headlines. The star batter was not the most popular person in Pakistan that people Googled in 2022.

In 2023, two of the most searched-for names were vloggers Hareem Shah and Aliza Sehar while Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was also heavily searched in Pakistan this year.

The list of the top trending Google searches in Pakistan include a rising star Haseebullah Khan (10th) and young Pakistani cricketers Abdullah Shafique (4th) and Saud Shakeel (9th).

Other popular personalities include Usman Khan (5th) who gained notice for his knocks in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Glenn Maxwell of Australia (7th) and Shubman Gill (8th) of India.

Pakistani Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar’s name held the 6th position on the list.

Moreover, the top three spots for most searched cricket matches include Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs Afghanistan and Pakistan vs Australia.

Other most searched matches include India vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs Netherlands, India vs Pakistan (6th), Australia vs England, India vs Australia, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and England vs Pakistan.