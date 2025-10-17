Babar Azam, Naseem Shah set to make T20I comeback, report

Star batter Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah are reportedly tipped to make a T20 comeback, as Pakistan selectors finalise the squad for the limited-overs series against South Africa.

According to sources, the selection committee confirmed on Friday that no player has been ruled out of contention for the series.

They stressed that all selections will be based purely on team requirements as Pakistan enter the final stretch of their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Babar hasn’t featured for Pakistan in T20Is since the 2024 tour of South Africa. On the other hand, Naseem is could be returning to the shortest format since facing Australia in November last year.

The selection committee, according to the source, is focused on assembling a balanced and competitive unit that reflects both recent form and long-term planning for the global event.

The three-match T20I series will be played between October 28 and November 1, with the opening fixture in Rawalpindi, followed by two games at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The white-ball leg will continue with a three-match ODI series in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.