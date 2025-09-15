Babar Azam never had support from players: Fawad Alam

Karachi: Pakistan Test cricketer Fawad Alam has claimed that batter Babar Azam is the best player; there is no strike rate like he has today, even today, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking on ARY podcast hosted by Ayaz Samoo, Fawad Alam, said that there is no doubt in Babar Azam’s abilities; he has a magnificent performance strike rate.

He said that the people talking against him should know what their own strike rate was; Babar was solely unlucky because he never got support from the player under him.

Moreover, all our players were successful because such players as Shahid Afridi and Abdur Razzaque played with them, but Babar did not have such brilliant players during his reign as captain.

Earlier, in an interview, Fawad Alam had said that Babar Azam has given brilliant performances in all formats; since he played so many matches, he gave numerous remarkable performances till now, and in domestic cricket we witnessed that no one on the current team comes close to them.

The veteran player has added that with an easy win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup group match, India has maintained a winning streak in the event.

It is pertinent to note here that India dominated Pakistan in a one-sided high-voltage match played in Dubai on Sunday, September 14 as the 128-run target set by the green shirts was achieved by India while losing only three wickets, and they gained their second victory in the event.

The Pakistan team was playing without Babar Azam.

However, it should be noted that no handshakes have been made from either side at the end of the game, and the captains stood next to each other at the toss but avoided shaking hands.

Even fierce rivals generally shake hands formally at the end of a match, but the Indian batters leave the ground just after the game, and the Pakistani players come out of the ground together.