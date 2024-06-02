Babar Azam opens up on Pakistan-India T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam opened up on the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking at the PCB podcast, the star batter said that the games between the archrivals are watched by every cricket fan making them pressure games.

However, he said that the essential thing during the match will be to keep calm and hold nerves as Pakistan is set to take on India on June 9 in New York.

“It is the most talked about match. The game is discussed everywhere. All the players get different vibes and excitement. Everyone supports their country, so the focus is on the game,” Babar Azam added.

He urged the Men in Green to keep their composure and hold their nerves to overcome the archrivals in the upcoming game.

“There will be nerves, but we need to focus on our strengths, stick to the basics and play easy cricket. It is a pressure game but the more you keep calm, the better it is for you,” the Pakistan captain added.

It is pertinent to mention that the last time the two teams met was in the last year’s T20 World Cup where India defeated Pakistan on the back of a match-winning knock by Virat Kohli.

The T20 World Cup 2024 kicked off on June 1 as 20 participating teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each.

Group A consists of England, Australia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Ireland, while Group B includes India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh. Group C comprises New Zealand, Netherlands, USA, Namibia, and Scotland, and Group D features Australia, England, Ireland, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.