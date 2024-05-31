Suresh Raina’s comments on Pakistan-India clash go viral

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina’s comment on the clash between Pakistan and India went viral ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

The archrivals are set to lock horns in the T20 World Cup at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

In a recent talk with the media persons, Suresh Raina suggested that India was going to be a stronger team than Pakistan in the game, a sports website reported on Friday.

“Our team looked very good. They are going to play against Pakistan in New York. Rohit led the team really, really well. He has been amazing with his planning and he is getting a lot of respect from the dressing room. We have a lot of options. We have two all-rounders,” he said.

According to Raina, players always want to give their best when they represent their country on the global stage.

“I am really looking forward to playing against Pakistan in England. We played lot of matches together. We have retired from the sport, but not from the heart. When you see the tricolour, you feel Jee Jaan lagaadenge lekin inse nahi haarenge [ we will give it our all but not lose to them],” he added.

The former left-handed batter suggested including CSK allrounder Shivam Dube in the Playing XI against Pakistan.

“He has to play in the World Cup. See, the ability to stand still while hitting those big sixes is very rare. Shivam Dube can be the x-factor for India to win the World Cup,” he said.

Days earlier, Raina faced backlash from the fans of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi after he took a jibe at him following his role as the ICC ambassador for the T20I World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in USA and West Indies.

Following the announcement, an X user referenced Raina in a tweet, stating, “ICC has named Shahid Afridi as ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina.”

Raina responded in jest, “I’m not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you.”