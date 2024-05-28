What was Shahid Afridi’s response to Raina’s jibe on his ambassador role?

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi responded to Indian cricketer Suresh Raina’s jibe, who questioned Boom Boom’s appointment as ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2024.

The ex all-rounder took the joke in stride, emphasizing the friendly relationship between the two players.

“Suresh Raina and I have shared many cricketing moments, and he’s a good person,” Afridi said.

“Sometimes, lighthearted banter happens. After seeing his post on social media, I spoke with him, and he understood the situation like a younger brother. He agreed to delete the tweet. It’s all good; these things happen. Great individuals acknowledge and rectify their mistakes,” he added.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 1 match, Raina, in response to a question from commentator Aakash Chopra took a cheeky dig at the former Pakistan captain.

As the match progressed, Chopra jokingly asked Raina if he had any plans to reverse his retirement decision. Raina, with a grin, replied, “I am Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi.”

This moment gained attention on social media

Read more: Shahid Afridi named ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named Shahid Afridi as an ambassador for the upcoming T20I World Cup, scheduled to take place in USA and West Indies, next month.

Following the announcement, an X user referenced Raina in a tweet, stating, “ICC has named Shahid Afridi as ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina.”

Raina responded in jest, “I’m not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you.”