web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 24, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shahid Afridi named ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been named ambassador for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

Afridi joined a distinguished lineup of ambassadors, featuring Indian maestro Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and the iconic sprinter Usain Bolt.

Expressing his excitement at being part of the upcoming edition as a tournament ambassador, the former caption said: “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup holds a special place in my heart. From being honored as the Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of the most memorable moments of my career stem from competing on this prestigious stage.”

“T20 World Cups have evolved significantly, and I am thrilled to be involved in this edition, which promises more teams, more matches, and even greater drama than before,” he added.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup commences on 1 June, with co-hosts USA facing Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule:

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.