Shahid Afridi named ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been named ambassador for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

Afridi joined a distinguished lineup of ambassadors, featuring Indian maestro Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, and the iconic sprinter Usain Bolt.

Expressing his excitement at being part of the upcoming edition as a tournament ambassador, the former caption said: “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup holds a special place in my heart. From being honored as the Player of the Tournament in the inaugural edition to lifting the trophy in 2009, some of the most memorable moments of my career stem from competing on this prestigious stage.”

“T20 World Cups have evolved significantly, and I am thrilled to be involved in this edition, which promises more teams, more matches, and even greater drama than before,” he added.