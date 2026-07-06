Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam said leading the national side remains one of the greatest honours of his career, adding that lessons learned from previous experiences will help him lead the team with greater maturity, clearer planning and a more positive approach.

Speaking on a podcast, Babar Azam said captaincy had given him valuable experience over the years, enabling him to make better decisions and understand the demands of leadership more clearly.

“I have reviewed my decisions as captain and tried to learn from every experience,” he said, adding that one of his priorities is to support young players, particularly during difficult phases of their careers.

Babar described international cricket as a game of intense pressure and said he strives to ease that burden on younger members of the squad so they can perform with confidence.

He said his leadership philosophy is centred on three key principles: discipline, fitness and performance.

“There will be no compromise on discipline, fitness or performance,” Babar Azam said.

The Pakistan skipper also praised the National Cricket Academy’s red-ball training camp, describing it as a vital part of the team’s preparations.

Read more: Babar Azam appointed Pakistan Test captain

He said training in demanding conditions helps players become mentally and physically stronger, while the camp also focused on handling match pressure and adapting to different game situations.

Looking ahead to Pakistan’s upcoming assignments, Babar Azam acknowledged that the tour of the West Indies would be challenging but said the team had prepared thoroughly. He added that the experience gained by several players in English county cricket would prove valuable for the side.

Discussing his batting approach, Babar said he always adapts his game according to the team’s requirements, whether that means playing aggressively or adopting a more cautious approach.

He also said he welcomes constructive criticism and tries to implement advice that can help improve his performance.