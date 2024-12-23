Babar Azam calls Saim Ayub ‘cheetah’ after series-winning performance against SA

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised opener Saim Ayub for his splendid performance in three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Babar Azam shared a photo of Saim Ayub on his Instagram story, calling him a “Cheetah” after Pakistan completed a historic whitewash against Proteas by 3-0.

The stylish left-hand batsman smashed two back-to-back centuries in the series while he clinched the title of Player of the Match in the third game. He was also named Player of the Series.

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 36 runs in the third and final one-day international (ODI) at Wanderers Stadium, Sandton on Sunday to complete a historic ODI whitewash against the Proteas on their home ground.

Chasing a target of 309 runs in 47 overs the South African team succumbed at 271 runs.

Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s valiant 81 runs off 43 balls, other notable contributions included Corbin Bosch’s 40, Rassie van der Dussen’s 35, and Marco Jansen’s 26.

Earlier, Babar Azam, captain Rizwan also scored fifties to help team’s score pass 300-run mark.

Rizwan praises team’s performance

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed pride and gratitude following the team’s historic 3-0 ODI series whitewash victory against South Africa.

During the post-match conference, Rizwan praised the team’s collective effort and highlighted the significance of the achievement.

“Always a proud moment. The nation expects such things from us. We are happy. The whole team gave their best. In the second ODI, everyone performed. That was a perfect team game,” said Rizwan.