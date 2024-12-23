Abdullah Shafique bags unwanted record during Pak vs SA ODI series

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique bagged an unwanted record in cricket history by becoming the first opening batsman to get a duck in every match of a one-day international (ODI) series.

Shafique endured a torrid run in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, failing to score in all three games. The 24-year-old also set another grim milestone by registering the most international ducks by a Pakistani opener in a single calendar year.

In 2024, Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for zero on seven occasions across 21 innings, surpassing previous records held by Imran Nazir, who had six ducks in 32 innings in 2000, and Mohammad Hafeez, who notched six in 43 innings in 2012.

Globally, the record for the most ducks in a calendar year by an opener is eight, jointly held by South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs (2002) and Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan (2012).

Abdullah Shafique’s poor form has sparked debate over his place in Pakistan’s lineup ahead of critical international assignments, including the ICC Champions Trophy set to be hosted at home.

Pakistan complete whitewash against South Africa

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 36 runs in the third and final one-day international (ODI) at Wanderers Stadium, Sandton on Sunday to complete a historic ODI whitewash against the Proteas on their home ground.

Chasing a target of 309 runs in 47 overs the South African team succumbed at 271 runs.

Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s valiant 81 runs off 43 balls, other notable contributions included Corbin Bosch’s 40, Rassie van der Dussen’s 35, and Marco Jansen’s 26.

Saim Ayub was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding performance.