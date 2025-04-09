Major relief announced for wheat farmers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a major relief for wheat farmers by allowing the free movement of wheat within and outside the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, farmers can now transport wheat across provincial borders without restrictions, enabling them to sell their produce in the most profitable markets.

For the first time, the private sector will be allowed to procure wheat, providing farmers with more options to sell their produce and potentially leading to better prices.

Moreover, the deregulation of the wheat market is expected to increase competition among buyers, which could lead to higher prices for farmers and improved market dynamics.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on wheat procurement policy to assess the pre-harvest wheat production situation.

She lauded the farmers of Punjab for achieving record-breaking wheat production and extended heartfelt appreciation for their dedication.

The meeting highlighted the Punjab government’s initiative of distributing 1,000 tractors free of cost to wheat farmers, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity.

In a significant wheat procurement policy decision, the Punjab government approved the free transportation of wheat across the province.

The meeting confirmed the commitment to continue wheat procurement through the private sector, emphasising a free market and deregulation approach.

The Punjab chief minister assured that farmers’ interests would be protected under all circumstances, stating, “Farmers are our brothers; their interests will be protected at all costs.”

The Punjab government has consistently introduced farmer-friendly policies under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership.